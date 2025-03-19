Mae Lao hospital in Chiang Rai damaged by storm

Mae Lao District Hospital in Chiang Rai was severely damaged by a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, prompting the suspension of medical services and the evacuation of patients to other hospitals.
After Mae Lao district was struck by a tropical storm that brought hail and heavy rain in the evening, the hospital issued an announcement at 6:20 pm stating that the storm had caused damage to several parts of the hospital building and the residential area for hospital staff.
The hospital reported that the most serious damage occurred to the roof and ceiling of its medical laboratory, causing rainwater to seep in, rendering the lab inoperable.
The inpatient ward was also affected, leading the hospital to discharge patients whose conditions had improved earlier than scheduled.
Mae Lao Hospital stated that patients in serious condition were evacuated to Chiang Rai Provincial Hospital for further treatment.
Patients in stable condition were transferred to Somdej Phra Yarnsangworn Hospital, while those requiring blood transfusions were rushed to Phan Hospital.
The hospital added that it had to remove sophisticated medical equipment from the laboratory to prevent damage from the rain.
As a result, blood testing services were suspended until normal operations could resume.
The hospital also sought assistance from Tambon Pa Kor Dam Municipality to remove fallen branches and clean up debris left by the storm.