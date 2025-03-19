Mae Lao hospital in Chiang Rai damaged by storm

Mae Lao District Hospital in Chiang Rai was severely damaged by a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, prompting the suspension of medical services and the evacuation of patients to other hospitals.

After Mae Lao district was struck by a tropical storm that brought hail and heavy rain in the evening, the hospital issued an announcement at 6:20 pm stating that the storm had caused damage to several parts of the hospital building and the residential area for hospital staff.

The hospital reported that the most serious damage occurred to the roof and ceiling of its medical laboratory, causing rainwater to seep in, rendering the lab inoperable.