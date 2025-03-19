Thais urged to wear provincial ‘elephant pants’ for Songkran

Originally, elephant pants were known as fisherman’s trousers, characterised by wide legs and wrap-around designs.

These loose-fitting trousers first became popular in Chiang Mai, featuring elephant motifs. As their popularity grew—particularly among backpacker tourists—they became widely known as "elephant pants."

Recently, they have seen a resurgence among Thai locals, especially younger generations. Social media platforms like TikTok have played a significant role in boosting their popularity.

Elephant pants are valued for their comfort and stylish appeal, making them ideal for Thailand’s warm climate. They are also becoming a key element of Thailand’s "soft power" strategy, promoting Thai culture globally.

Paetongtarn expressed her hope that Thais would wear elephant pants during Songkran and promote their provincial designs on social media.

