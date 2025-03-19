Thais urged to wear provincial ‘elephant pants’ for Songkran

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday urged Thais to wear “elephant pants” featuring distinctive patterns representing their provinces to celebrate the Songkran water festival.
Paetongtarn made the call before chairing the first meeting of the National Soft Power Strategies Committee at Government House.
The prime minister herself wore blue elephant pants from Kanchanaburi, which feature a pattern of Jullien’s golden carp.
Paetongtarn said she had received over 50 pairs of elephant pants from various provinces. She chose to wear the pair from Kanchanaburi because its light blue colour complemented her cream blazer.
She also encouraged attendees at the meeting to wear provincial elephant pants as a way to showcase the soft power of their respective provinces. She noted that each province’s elephant pants have unique patterns that reflect their cultural identity.
Originally, elephant pants were known as fisherman’s trousers, characterised by wide legs and wrap-around designs.
These loose-fitting trousers first became popular in Chiang Mai, featuring elephant motifs. As their popularity grew—particularly among backpacker tourists—they became widely known as "elephant pants."
Recently, they have seen a resurgence among Thai locals, especially younger generations. Social media platforms like TikTok have played a significant role in boosting their popularity.
Elephant pants are valued for their comfort and stylish appeal, making them ideal for Thailand’s warm climate. They are also becoming a key element of Thailand’s "soft power" strategy, promoting Thai culture globally.
Paetongtarn expressed her hope that Thais would wear elephant pants during Songkran and promote their provincial designs on social media.