Owner sentenced to 5 years, 4 months in jail for Mountain B pub fire

On Tuesday, the Pattaya Provincial Court ruled on the owner and three other defendants for their negligent actions, which led to the deaths, and for operating an entertainment venue without permission.
According to a Facebook post by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewpetch, the Mountain B Pub owner, identified as Sia B, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and fined 133,000 baht.
Sia B's wife and father were each sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison and fined 266,000 baht. The electrician was sentenced to five years and one month in prison and fined 125,000 baht.
All the defendants have requested bail in accordance with legal procedures, Ronnarong said.
He further explained that compensation for the injured and deceased varies, with amounts ranging from 2 million to 5 million baht. Defendants have the right to appeal for a reduced penalty through the legal process.
Ronnarong expressed satisfaction with the court's ruling, which was based on evidence gathered by multiple parties. However, he noted that there is still an ongoing case concerning the prosecution of public officials.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission has yet to issue a clear ruling on whether these officials, who allowed the incident to occur, should be held accountable.
“In my opinion, it seems these public officials are escaping responsibility for the situation,” he said.
Ronnarong also mentioned that he has filed a lawsuit with the Rayong Provincial Court to claim damages, saying that the investigation is ongoing.