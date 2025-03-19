Owner sentenced to 5 years, 4 months in jail for Mountain B pub fire

He further explained that compensation for the injured and deceased varies, with amounts ranging from 2 million to 5 million baht. Defendants have the right to appeal for a reduced penalty through the legal process.

Ronnarong expressed satisfaction with the court's ruling, which was based on evidence gathered by multiple parties. However, he noted that there is still an ongoing case concerning the prosecution of public officials.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has yet to issue a clear ruling on whether these officials, who allowed the incident to occur, should be held accountable.

“In my opinion, it seems these public officials are escaping responsibility for the situation,” he said.

Ronnarong also mentioned that he has filed a lawsuit with the Rayong Provincial Court to claim damages, saying that the investigation is ongoing.