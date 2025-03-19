Call centre scams significantly decrease a month after Thailand cuts power to Myanmar

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, has released a report showing a decline in call centre scam cases following Thailand’s decision to cut electricity, fuel, and internet supplies to Myanmar.
The report revealed that cases linked to call centre gangs dropped by almost 30,000—a decrease of 29.79% between 6 February and 7 March compared to the previous month.
Thailand suspended cross-border electricity supplies to five locations in Myanmar on 5 February as part of efforts to crack down on online scam centres.
Scam compounds have proliferated in Myanmar's lawless borderlands, operated by criminal gangs and staffed by trafficked foreign workers forced to swindle their compatriots.
Authorities also reported an overall decline in various fraud cases over the past month, with online purchase scams falling from 17,274 to 13,684 cases, job scams from 2,992 to 2,856, lottery prize scams from 2,787 to 2,599, phone threats from 2,114 to 1,539, loan fraud from 1,677 to 1,498, investment scams from 1,587 to 1,164, and impersonation scams from 1,293 to 1,099.
However, Thai-language media reported that internet access remains available along the Thai-Myanmar border, raising concerns that some scammers may still be using the service for fraudulent operations.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is reportedly set to meet with National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck to discuss sustainable measures to tackle the issue.