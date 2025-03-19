Call centre scams significantly decrease a month after Thailand cuts power to Myanmar

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, has released a report showing a decline in call centre scam cases following Thailand’s decision to cut electricity, fuel, and internet supplies to Myanmar.

The report revealed that cases linked to call centre gangs dropped by almost 30,000—a decrease of 29.79% between 6 February and 7 March compared to the previous month.

Thailand suspended cross-border electricity supplies to five locations in Myanmar on 5 February as part of efforts to crack down on online scam centres.

Scam compounds have proliferated in Myanmar's lawless borderlands, operated by criminal gangs and staffed by trafficked foreign workers forced to swindle their compatriots.