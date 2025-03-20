Upper Thailand cooler and windy, isolated heavy rains in the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience a slight drop in temperature and strong winds on Thursday as a result of a strong high-pressure system covering the upper country, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

Thundershowers are possible in some areas of the North and the Central regions, the department added, urging people to take care of their health due to variable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening, bringing isolated heavy rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.