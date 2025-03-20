Upper Thailand cooler and windy, isolated heavy rains in the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience a slight drop in temperature and strong winds on Thursday as a result of a strong high-pressure system covering the upper country, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
Thundershowers are possible in some areas of the North and the Central regions, the department added, urging people to take care of their health due to variable weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening, bringing isolated heavy rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool in the morning with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and Tak; minimum temperature 16-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 25-38°C.
Northeast: Cool and windy in the morning; minimum 16-19°C, maximum 28-31°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind mostly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 32-35°C.
East: Windy; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Windy; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-35°C.