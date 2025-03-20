Smog returns: Bangkok ranked world’s 8th polluted city

Bangkok was ranked as the eighth most polluted city in the world this morning, according to air-quality monitoring website IQAir.
Bangkok registered an air quality index (AQI) of 141 on Thursday. The scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).
The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of 8am on March 20 according to IQAir were:
1. Kathmandu, Nepal – 188
2. Delhi, India – 176
3. Lahore, Pakistan – 156
4. Algiers, Algeria – 155
5. Hanoi, Vietnam – 155
6. Dhaka, Bangladesh – 151
7. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 143
8. Bangkok, Thailand – 141
9. Wuhan, China – 138
10. Warsaw, Poland – 132
IQAir also listed top 10 areas in Thailand with the worst air quality on Thursday morning, as follows:
1. Samut Songkhram province – 163
2. Nakhon Pathom province – 156
3. Saraburi province – 153
4. Samut Sakhon province – 149
5. Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province – 146
6. Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan province – 146
7. Nakhon Ratchasima province – 143
8. Bangkok – 141
9. Phetchabun province – 140
10. Samut Prakan province – 132
AQI measures six types of air pollutants, namely PM2.5 (fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less), PM10, ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.