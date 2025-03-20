Smog returns: Bangkok ranked world’s 8th polluted city

Bangkok was ranked as the eighth most polluted city in the world this morning, according to air-quality monitoring website IQAir.

Bangkok registered an air quality index (AQI) of 141 on Thursday. The scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).

The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of 8am on March 20 according to IQAir were:

1. Kathmandu, Nepal – 188

2. Delhi, India – 176

3. Lahore, Pakistan – 156

4. Algiers, Algeria – 155

5. Hanoi, Vietnam – 155

6. Dhaka, Bangladesh – 151

7. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 143

8. Bangkok, Thailand – 141

9. Wuhan, China – 138

10. Warsaw, Poland – 132