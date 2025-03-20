Academics call for referendum on entertainment complex policy

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a senior researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), urged the government to minimise the policy's negative effects, particularly regarding corruption and money laundering.

He cautioned that issuing licenses to select business operators could lead to monopolies and exploitation. He added that the policy committee should enforce strict mechanisms to regulate operators and prevent societal harm.

"I agree with other academics that this bill should go to a referendum. At the very least, we need to gather local residents' opinions," he said.

He also advised the government to prepare a report outlining how it plans to address public concerns.