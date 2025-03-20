Thailand retains crown as world’s No 1 orchid exporter

Thailand exported 5.43-billion-baht worth of orchids in the past two years, cementing its position as the world’s top exporter, the Department of Business Development (DBD) reported on Wednesday.

Thai exports of decorative plants from 2023 to 2024 grew to 9.32 billion baht, more than half coming from orchids, Oramon Sapthaweetham, DBD director-general, said.

Major markets for Thai decorative plants include the United States, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

A total of 2,993 flowers, decorative, and perennial plants businesses are registered with the department, with combined registered capital of 17.6 billion baht.

These businesses reported total revenue of 91.51 billion baht in 2023 and a profit of 2.47 billion baht, up from 1.84 billion baht in 2021.

“Technology and innovation are key growth drivers in this industry,” said Oramon, adding that modern technology such as smart farming is reducing costs and increasing efficiency, empowering Thai farmers to compete on the global stage. She called for further development of the workforce and farming technology to maintain Thailand’s edge over competitors.