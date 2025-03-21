Cooler temperatures and strong winds forecast for upper Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will continue to experience cooler weather and strong winds on Friday as the result of a rather strong high-pressure system, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

Thundershowers are possible in some areas of the North, the department added, urging people to take care of their health due to variable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening, bringing isolated heavy rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.