Cooler temperatures and strong winds forecast for upper Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will continue to experience cooler weather and strong winds on Friday as the result of a rather strong high-pressure system, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
Thundershowers are possible in some areas of the North, the department added, urging people to take care of their health due to variable weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening, bringing isolated heavy rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool and windy in the morning with isolated thundershowers; minimum temperature 17-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-37°C.
Northeast: Cool and windy in the morning; minimum 14-19°C, maximum 29-31°C.
Central: Partly cloudy and windy; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 33-34°C.
East: Partly cloudy and windy; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Partly cloudy; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 33-34°C.