Chinese wanted for kidnap-torture in Cambodia nabbed in Thailand

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB)’s investigation into an investment scam in Chonburi province has led police to the hideout of a Chinese man wanted by Interpol over the abduction and torture of a Chinese woman in Cambodia.

CCIB chief Pol Lt-Gen Trirong Phiewphan told a press conference on Thursday that the suspect was found hiding at a pool villa owned by a 27-year-old Chinese woman in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. Both were arrested.

Trirong said the man is linked with an online digital currency investment scam that cheated victims out of around 618 million baht.

He reportedly admitted to illegally crossing the border from Cambodia to Thailand.