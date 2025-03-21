120,000 passengers expected to travel daily during Songkran festival

Transport Co Acting President Chatchawan Phonamontham said on Friday that the company anticipates a 15% increase in passengers compared to the same period last year.
Approximately 120,000 passengers are expected to travel outbound daily between April 9 and 12, with around 5,000 trips per day, including both buses and vans, prepared to accommodate travellers.
For return trips, 100,000 passengers are expected to travel daily from April 15 to 17, with about 4,800 trips per day arranged.
To ensure sufficient transport capacity and prevent stranded passengers, Transport Co has prepared approximately 1,200 additional non-scheduled buses, he added.
Chatchawan advised that passengers who have booked tickets for trips to the North, Northeast and East departing from 6pm onwards on April 9-12 should board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2. The boarding point is specified on the ticket, he said.
For passengers traveling between 5am and 6pm on April 9-12, buses will depart from Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal (Platforms 1-36) as usual, he added.
The Transport Co acting president also stated that the company has collaborated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide special bus services connecting bus terminals, railway stations and metro stations from 5am to 10pm to ensure seamless travel.
Additionally, taxi stands will be arranged as an alternative transportation option, he said.
Chatchawan added that six shuttle buses will operate from Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal (Platforms 17, 18, 19) between 4pm and 10pm to transfer passengers to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.