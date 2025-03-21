120,000 passengers expected to travel daily during Songkran festival

Transport Co Acting President Chatchawan Phonamontham said on Friday that the company anticipates a 15% increase in passengers compared to the same period last year.

Approximately 120,000 passengers are expected to travel outbound daily between April 9 and 12, with around 5,000 trips per day, including both buses and vans, prepared to accommodate travellers.

For return trips, 100,000 passengers are expected to travel daily from April 15 to 17, with about 4,800 trips per day arranged.

To ensure sufficient transport capacity and prevent stranded passengers, Transport Co has prepared approximately 1,200 additional non-scheduled buses, he added.