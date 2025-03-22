German Man Arrested for Assaulting Dentists Found Dead at Home

A 41-year-old German man, who had been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting dentists at multiple clinics in Nakhon Ratchasima province, was found dead on Friday at his home in Tambon Don Chomp, Non Sung district, where he lived with his Thai wife.

The man, identified as Matthias, was found lying on a bed with a two-inch wide cut on his neck, police said, adding that his room had also been ransacked.

The deceased’s wife told police that she had been working in Prachin Buri province on Friday. After being unable to reach her husband by phone, she called a friend who lives in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province to check on him.

The friend alerted the police around 5:20 p.m. after finding Matthias' body on the bed, guarded by the two Rottweilers he kept.

Non Sung police have set two possible causes of death: suicide and murder. Investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage inside and around the house to determine the true cause.