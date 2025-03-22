Cool morning and warmer day forecast for upper Thailand

Upper Thailand will experience an increase in temperature during the day on Saturday as the strong high-pressure system covering the region is weakening, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

The department forecast a cool morning for the North, the Northeast and the Central regions, but urged people to take care of their health due to the variable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are weakening, resulting in less rainfall in the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.