Cool morning and warmer day forecast for upper Thailand

Upper Thailand will experience an increase in temperature during the day on Saturday as the strong high-pressure system covering the region is weakening, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
The department forecast a cool morning for the North, the Northeast and the Central regions, but urged people to take care of their health due to the variable weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are weakening, resulting in less rainfall in the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours
North: Cool in the morning and a hot day; minimum temperature 18-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-37°C.
Northeast: Cool in the morning followed by a 1-3°C rise in temperature; minimum 14-20°C, maximum 29-32°C.
Central: Cool in the morning followed by 1-3°C rise in temperature; minimum 20-22°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Partly cloudy and a 1-3°C rise in temperature; minimum 20-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Partly cloudy and a 1-3°C rise in temperature; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 32-34°C.