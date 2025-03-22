Chiang Mai dust crisis worsens, with more kids having nosebleeds

He explained that every year, during this smog crisis, his daughter experiences frequent nosebleeds. This year, he has taken extra precautions by keeping her indoors, using an air circulator, and running an air purifier.

However, on the day of the incident, he had to take her along for an appointment in downtown Chiang Mai. While stopping at a gas station for about 15 minutes to buy items from a convenience store and have lunch at a restaurant, they had to remove their masks. Shortly after returning to the car, as he was about to start driving, his daughter suddenly said she had a nosebleed. He found that it was more severe than ever before, soaking tissues and staining her clothes. Alarmed, he immediately canceled his plans and rushed her home.

Regarding the incident, his daughter was not startled despite experiencing a more severe nosebleed than usual. She has grown accustomed to such occurrences, as they happen every year. However, as a father, he admitted feeling deeply concerned about her health, especially the long-term effects of recurring exposure to Chiang Mai’s persistent air pollution crisis. He believes many other children are suffering similar health impacts.

He acknowledged that resolving the haze crisis is a complex challenge that cannot be solved overnight. However, he urged relevant authorities to address the issue sincerely, prioritizing the well-being of the public over concerns about image or tourism revenue.

Meanwhile, another parent reported that their daughter developed red rashes across her face and body, resembling allergy symptoms. These reactions began during the air quality crisis and have persisted for over a month. Although antihistamines provide temporary relief for a day or two, the symptoms keep returning, forcing her to rely on medication almost daily.