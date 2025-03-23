Hot temp, cool morning and thundershower in upper Thailand

This forecast comes as a heat low-pressure cell covers the North, while a weakening high-pressure system over upper Thailand is leading to rising temperatures and haze during the day across the region.
Cool mornings are expected in the Northeast, while the southwesterly wind prevails over the North, bringing isolated thundershowers to the upper North.
“People in the upper country should keep healthy due to changeable weather,” the department advised.
In the South, a moderate easterly wind dominates over the Gulf, the Andaman Sea and the South, with isolated thundershowers in the lower South.
Moderate winds and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach one to two metres high, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to be about one metre high, rising to over two metres in thundershowers.
“All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department warned.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Hot with day haze. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai; Minimum temperature 19-23°C; Maximum temperature 33-39°C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Hot with day haze; Minimum temperature 16-21°C; Maximum temperature 34-36°C.
Central: Hot with day haze; Minimum temperature 21-24°C; Maximum temperature 36-38°C.
East: Hot with day haze; Minimum temperature 22-25°C; Maximum temperature 34-37°C.
South (East coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23-25°C; Maximum temperature 30-35°C.
South (West coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 24-26°C; Maximum temperature 33-35°C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Hot with day haze; Minimum temperature 23-25°C; Maximum temperature 35-38°C.