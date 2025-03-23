MBK Centre clarifies on gunshot sound heard during student brawl

The statement by MBK Centre followed an incident at 7.15pm on Saturday, when a brawl among around 20 students took place from the second to the fourth storeys of the shopping complex, injuring five students and one security officer.

The incident has gone viral among netzens after several video clips were posted on the “Drama-addict” Facebook page. Netizens urged MBK Centre to file a complaint against the students for causing trouble in the shopping mall and hurting tourism.

According to a statement, MBK Centre confirmed that it had coordinated promptly with police to control and resolve the situation.

“The injured parties, comprising five students and one security officer, were taken to the hospital and are receiving appropriate medical care,” the statement said, confirming that no shop employees or other customers were injured.