Doctor defends decision to resign after accusations of lying

She initially reported that doctors in Mae Sot were handling a 1:8,000 doctor-to-patient ratio, as the hospital also had to care for migrant workers and refugees.

Somsak Refutes Doctor’s Numbers

Speaking on Friday, Somsak, without mentioning Dr Nuttagarn by name, disputed her claim.

He stated that Mae Sot has 110,000 Thai residents and 117,616 migrants, making the actual doctor-to-patient ratio 1:1,400, rather than 1:8,000. He further noted that the national average doctor-to-patient ratio is 1:1,100.

Doctor Stands by Her Decision to Resign

Following Somsak’s comments, Dr Nuttagarn posted on Facebook, stating that she had made the right decision to resign after witnessing the impact of the minister’s policies on healthcare professionals.

“He said I lied. He claimed there were no more than 100,000 foreigners in Mae Sot and that the doctor-to-patient ratio was 1:1,400, not 1:8,000. He accused me of exaggerating. So, it’s good that I resigned. Actually, I should have done it earlier,” she wrote.

Gratitude for Support and Message to Fellow Medical Staff

In a later post, Dr Nuttagarn thanked her supporters, stating that she remained in good spirits despite feeling discouraged throughout her 21-year service in the Public Health Ministry due to excessive workloads and unfair pay.

She expressed solidarity with medical professionals still working in the system, hoping they would receive fairer treatment soon.

