Thailand and Pakistan: A partnership rooted in history and growth

As Pakistan marks its National Day, the longstanding relationship between Thailand and Pakistan reflects a history of diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1951, both nations have continued to strengthen their partnership across various sectors.

Diplomatic engagement

Thailand and Pakistan have maintained close diplomatic ties, underscored by high-level exchanges and cooperation in international forums.

According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad, both countries support each other in multilateral organisations such as the United Nations and ASEAN Regional Forum. Regular visits by government officials and agreements on political cooperation highlight their commitment to deepening ties.

In recent years, high-level meetings have reinforced this partnership. The Thai and Pakistani foreign ministries have engaged in strategic dialogues, addressing regional security concerns and economic policies.

Defence cooperation has also seen growth, with both nations participating in military training exchanges and counterterrorism initiatives.

Also, Thailand and Pakistan continue to collaborate in addressing global challenges such as climate change and humanitarian aid.