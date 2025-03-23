Thailand and Pakistan: A partnership rooted in history and growth

As Pakistan marks its National Day, the longstanding relationship between Thailand and Pakistan reflects a history of diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1951, both nations have continued to strengthen their partnership across various sectors.
Diplomatic engagement
Thailand and Pakistan have maintained close diplomatic ties, underscored by high-level exchanges and cooperation in international forums.
According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad, both countries support each other in multilateral organisations such as the United Nations and ASEAN Regional Forum. Regular visits by government officials and agreements on political cooperation highlight their commitment to deepening ties.
In recent years, high-level meetings have reinforced this partnership. The Thai and Pakistani foreign ministries have engaged in strategic dialogues, addressing regional security concerns and economic policies.
Defence cooperation has also seen growth, with both nations participating in military training exchanges and counterterrorism initiatives.
Also, Thailand and Pakistan continue to collaborate in addressing global challenges such as climate change and humanitarian aid.
Economic partnership
Economic collaboration has been a key pillar of the Thailand-Pakistan relationship.
As per the Department of South Asian, Middle Eastern, and African Affairs, bilateral trade has seen consistent growth, with Pakistan being an important market for Thai exports, including automobiles, chemicals, and processed food.
Efforts to finalise a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are expected to further enhance trade volume and investment opportunities between the two nations.
Thailand has invested in Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors, with Thai companies engaging in joint ventures in construction and renewable energy.
Pakistan, in turn, has sought to boost its exports of textiles, rice, and surgical instruments to Thailand. The two countries have also explored digital economy cooperation, including e-commerce and fintech solutions, to expand their economic ties in the modern age.
Cultural exchange
Cultural relations between Thailand and Pakistan have flourished through academic collaborations and people-to-people connections.
As the Thai Embassy in Islamabad notes, educational partnerships, scholarships, and exchange programmes have played a vital role in fostering mutual understanding.
Shared Buddhist and Islamic heritage continues to serve as a bridge for cultural dialogue and tourism.
Both nations have participated in cultural festivals, with Thailand promoting Buddhist tourism in Pakistan, particularly in historical sites like Taxila and Swat Valley. Meanwhile, Pakistan has showcased its arts, music, and cuisine in Thailand to strengthen cultural affinity.
Language and academic collaborations have expanded, with Pakistani students enrolling in Thai universities and institutions offering Thai language courses in Pakistan.