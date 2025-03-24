Scorching heat in Thailand hits 40°C; 9 provinces warned of rain

Thailand is set to experience extreme heat today, with maximum temperatures reaching 40°C nationwide.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for nine provinces to prepare for rainfall. Meanwhile, easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea remain moderate.

24-Hour Weather Forecast

A low-pressure area caused by heat is covering northern Thailand, while a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass continues to affect upper Thailand.

As a result, temperatures will rise across the northern regions, bringing hot to extremely hot weather. The public in these areas is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.