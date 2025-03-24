Scorching heat in Thailand hits 40°C; 9 provinces warned of rain

Thailand is set to experience extreme heat today, with maximum temperatures reaching 40°C nationwide.
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for nine provinces to prepare for rainfall. Meanwhile, easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea remain moderate.
24-Hour Weather Forecast
A low-pressure area caused by heat is covering northern Thailand, while a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass continues to affect upper Thailand.
As a result, temperatures will rise across the northern regions, bringing hot to extremely hot weather. The public in these areas is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.
Warnings for Nine Provinces: Rainfall Expected
Despite the scorching temperatures, nine provinces have been warned of potential rainfall.
In the South, moderate easterly winds will bring isolated thunderstorms to the lower southern region. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to
reach 1-2 metres, while the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will see waves of around 1 metre.
However, in thunderstorm areas, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in affected areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy
conditions.
Thailand Weather Forecast 6pm Monday (March 24) – 6pm on Tuesday (March 25)
Bangkok and Metropolitan Area
Hot weather with haze.
Temperature: 23-25°C (low), 36-39°C (high).
Wind: Easterly at 10-20 km/h.
Northern Region
Generally hot with haze, and extremely hot in some areas.
Temperature: 19-23°C (low), 35-40°C (high).
Wind: Southwesterly at 10-15 km/h.
Northeastern Region
Hot weather with haze.
Temperature: 17-21°C (low), 36-38°C (high).
Wind: Northeasterly at 10-20 km/h.
Central Region
Hot weather with haze.
Temperature: 21-24°C (low), 37-39°C (high).
Wind: Easterly at 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Region
Hot weather with haze.
Temperature: 22-25°C (low), 34-38°C (high).
Wind: Easterly at 15-30 km/h.
Sea Conditions: Waves around 1 metre high.
Southern Region (East Coast)
20% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Temperature: 23-25°C (low), 33-35°C (high).
Winds & Waves:
From Surat Thani northward: Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h, waves around 1 meter.
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Easterly winds at 15-35 km/h, waves 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Southern Region (West Coast)
20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 34-35°C (high).
Wind & Waves:
Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
Waves around 1 meter, higher than 1 metre offshore, and over 2 metres in thunderstorms.