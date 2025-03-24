Chadchart blames neighbouring nations for worsening air pollution

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday attributed worsening air pollution in Bangkok and other central provinces to wind direction and emissions from neighbouring countries.
Chadchart made a Facebook post after Bangkok’s air quality index reported that PM2.5 levels in 44 districts had reached the orange level, which poses health risks, while six other districts were at the red level, indicating severe health impacts.
In his post, Chadchart explained that recent weather conditions had contributed to the deteriorating air quality.
He stated that from Friday to Sunday, a high-pressure mass from China extended into parts of Thailand, altering the direction of easterly winds and sweeping PM2.5 dust from neighbouring countries into central Thailand and Bangkok.
Chadchart noted that over 1,000 hotspots had been detected in neighbouring countries during this period.
To make matters worse, he said that on Sunday, air circulation in Bangkok dropped to 2,000 cubic metres per second, causing dust particles to accumulate in the city's air until Monday morning.
However, the Bangkok governor said the situation did not yet warrant the implementation of a work-from-home measure and that weather conditions were expected to improve this week.
He advised vulnerable individuals to wear protective masks when outdoors.