Chadchart blames neighbouring nations for worsening air pollution

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday attributed worsening air pollution in Bangkok and other central provinces to wind direction and emissions from neighbouring countries.

Chadchart made a Facebook post after Bangkok’s air quality index reported that PM2.5 levels in 44 districts had reached the orange level, which poses health risks, while six other districts were at the red level, indicating severe health impacts.

In his post, Chadchart explained that recent weather conditions had contributed to the deteriorating air quality.