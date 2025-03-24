Police struggle to track robber who stole Bt7.8m in gold in Ayutthaya

Police are facing difficulties in tracking down a lone robber who stole gold necklaces worth 7.8 million baht from a shopping mall in Ayutthaya on Sunday evening. The suspect, who completely concealed his face, left no trace for authorities to follow.
As of Monday afternoon, police had yet to identify or locate the suspect, who carefully planned the heist. The robber, dressed in a black jacket, grey trousers, and black canvas shoes, was seen on CCTV walking into the shopping mall and heading straight for the Yaowarat Asia gold shop inside the Tesco Lotus branch in Bang Pa-in district.
The suspect concealed his identity by wearing a hat with a face cover and did not use any vehicle to approach or flee the crime scene, making it difficult for investigators to trace him.
According to shop staff, the robber revealed a pistol at his waist and demanded large gold necklaces. He swiftly grabbed 12 necklaces, placed them in a cloth bag, and calmly exited the mall. The entire robbery took less than a minute.
On Monday, the gold shop reopened, but customers were required to wait outside while staff displayed samples of gold ornaments.
Authorities have taken over the investigation from Bang Pa-in Police Station, with officers reviewing CCTV footage from nearby roads. However, the suspect took precautions to hide any identifying features, even ensuring that the brands of his clothing were unrecognisable.
After leaving the mall, the robber hired a motorcycle taxi to take him approximately two kilometres away. Midway through the journey, he got off the bike and paid the rider 30 baht. Remarkably, he even waited for 20 baht in change before calmly walking away.
Police continue their investigation but admit that the suspect’s meticulous planning has left them with few leads.