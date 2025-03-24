Police struggle to track robber who stole Bt7.8m in gold in Ayutthaya

Police are facing difficulties in tracking down a lone robber who stole gold necklaces worth 7.8 million baht from a shopping mall in Ayutthaya on Sunday evening. The suspect, who completely concealed his face, left no trace for authorities to follow.

No Clues Left Behind as Robber Avoids CCTV Identification

As of Monday afternoon, police had yet to identify or locate the suspect, who carefully planned the heist. The robber, dressed in a black jacket, grey trousers, and black canvas shoes, was seen on CCTV walking into the shopping mall and heading straight for the Yaowarat Asia gold shop inside the Tesco Lotus branch in Bang Pa-in district.