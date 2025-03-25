Hot day with isolated thundershowers in upper Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to a low-pressure cell covering the upper country combining with southwesterly and southeasterly winds, the department said.
Meanwhile, the weakening easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, will see less rain in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thunderstorms. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Tak and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 19-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-41°C.
Northeast: Hot day; minimum 18-23°C, maximum 37-39°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Ratchaburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 37-41°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-39°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Krabi, Trang, Satun and Phuket; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-39°C.