Hot day with isolated thundershowers in upper Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to a low-pressure cell covering the upper country combining with southwesterly and southeasterly winds, the department said.

Meanwhile, the weakening easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, will see less rain in the lower South.

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thunderstorms. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.