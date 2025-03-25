Army clarifies removal of shack on Thai-Cambodian border

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Monday clarified a video clip on social media showing Cambodian soldiers removing a shack on the border between Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province and Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia.
Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said the incident took place on March 20 on the Thai-Cambodian border in Bang Khlong Phaeng village, Ta Phraya district of Sa Kaeo province, opposite Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province.
Winthai said officials of the Ta Phraya Special Force were patrolling the border and found that Cambodian soldiers had built a shack in an area which Thailand and Cambodia had agreed should not be used for any purpose.
The Cambodian soldiers had reportedly been using the shack complete with hammock as a rest area.
Thai officials approached Cambodian soldiers and asked them to remove the shack, which is located near border marker no. 36, said the spokesman.
Winthai added that after the incident, the RTA submitted a complaint to the Cambodian authorities about the issue.