Army clarifies removal of shack on Thai-Cambodian border

Winthai said officials of the Ta Phraya Special Force were patrolling the border and found that Cambodian soldiers had built a shack in an area which Thailand and Cambodia had agreed should not be used for any purpose.

The Cambodian soldiers had reportedly been using the shack complete with hammock as a rest area.

Thai officials approached Cambodian soldiers and asked them to remove the shack, which is located near border marker no. 36, said the spokesman.

Winthai added that after the incident, the RTA submitted a complaint to the Cambodian authorities about the issue.