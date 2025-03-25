Filler word inspired by Japanese live-action series goes viral

People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn used this filler word to criticise Pheu Thai MPs, implying that they were acting as bodyguards to protect Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

However, his remark left several politicians confused. Pheu Thai MP Nutchanat Jaruwongsathien called on him to withdraw the statement, while Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was forced to search for its meaning on Google.

Initially, both Nutchanat and Phumtham misunderstood that the filler word referred to female genitalia in Tagalog or to a woman who dresses in very little clothing in Thai.

Even House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha had to ask Wiroj, “What does ‘Ki-Ki’ mean?”