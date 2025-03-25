Filler word inspired by Japanese live-action series goes viral

People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn used this filler word to criticise Pheu Thai MPs, implying that they were acting as bodyguards to protect Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
However, his remark left several politicians confused. Pheu Thai MP Nutchanat Jaruwongsathien called on him to withdraw the statement, while Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was forced to search for its meaning on Google.
Initially, both Nutchanat and Phumtham misunderstood that the filler word referred to female genitalia in Tagalog or to a woman who dresses in very little clothing in Thai.
Even House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha had to ask Wiroj, “What does ‘Ki-Ki’ mean?”
This filler word originates from the vocalisation used by the Shocker Combatmen, the foot soldiers of Shocker, an evil organisation striving for world domination in the Japanese live-action series Masked Rider.
These combatmen are recognisable by their distinctive black outfits with skeleton patterns and their black-and-white masks adorned with the Shocker logo.
In the original Japanese series, the combatmen vocalised a distinct “Eee-Eee” sound. However, Thai voice actors mistakenly altered it to “Ki-Ki.”
As a result, the term has come to specifically refer to expendable henchmen who are willing to sacrifice themselves for their leader's goals—though their efforts are often futile, as the superhero ultimately prevails.
Similar to the Masked Rider storyline, Shocker Combatmen always engage in the initial battle against the protagonist, only to suffer heavy losses. Afterward, the superhero takes on the main villain and defeats them using a finishing move like the Rider Punch or Rider Kick.
Shocker Combatmen not only play a major role in the Masked Rider series but have also become influential figures in Japanese pop culture. Their design has inspired the concept of team-based henchmen in various live-action series, symbolising a force that operates without free will.