IndiGo’s first Mumbai-Krabi direct flight touches down

Krabi International Airport on Monday night welcomed Indigo’s inaugural direct flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
Flight 6E1085, an Airbus A320 operated by the Indian low-cost carrier, touched down in Krabi at 10.55pm and taxied through a ceremonial water arch.
Passengers were greeted with a Thai cultural performance organised by the airport and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Suksawas Sukwanno, acting Krabi Airport director, said the flight was an important step for tourism in Krabi and the South of Thailand, providing travellers from India with a direct link to Thailand's popular Andaman coast.
IndiGo will operate two direct flights per day on the Mumbai-Krabi route, and its existing Bangalore-Krabi service, from March 30 to October 26.
Krabi Airport can accommodate 3,000 passengers per hour or 8 million per year thanks to its 3km-long runway, 34 bays for B737 or A330 aircraft, and 2,000-space car park.
Krabi attracts domestic and overseas travellers with natural wonders such as hot springs, sea caves, flourishing coral reefs and exotic marine life. The province’s Maya Bay, made famous by Hollywood blockbuster “The Beach”, was named the fifth-best beach in the world in a 2024 survey by Beachatlas.