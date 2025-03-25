IndiGo’s first Mumbai-Krabi direct flight touches down

Suksawas Sukwanno, acting Krabi Airport director, said the flight was an important step for tourism in Krabi and the South of Thailand, providing travellers from India with a direct link to Thailand's popular Andaman coast.

IndiGo will operate two direct flights per day on the Mumbai-Krabi route, and its existing Bangalore-Krabi service, from March 30 to October 26.

Krabi Airport can accommodate 3,000 passengers per hour or 8 million per year thanks to its 3km-long runway, 34 bays for B737 or A330 aircraft, and 2,000-space car park.

Krabi attracts domestic and overseas travellers with natural wonders such as hot springs, sea caves, flourishing coral reefs and exotic marine life. The province’s Maya Bay, made famous by Hollywood blockbuster “The Beach”, was named the fifth-best beach in the world in a 2024 survey by Beachatlas.