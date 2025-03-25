Thailand climbs to 49th in World Happiness Report 2025, says govt

He also highlighted that Thailand ranked among the top three happiest countries in the ASEAN region, following Singapore (34th) and Vietnam (46th). Other ASEAN countries included the Philippines (57th), Malaysia (64th), Indonesia (83rd), Laos (93rd), Cambodia (124th), and Myanmar (126th).

Anukool noted that Thailand's improved ranking is the result of advancements in six key areas: perceptions of corruption (0.04), freedom (0.93), social support (1.55), healthy life expectancy (0.63), generosity (0.22), and GDP per capita (1.43). He emphasised that Thailand’s social support was ranked 8th globally, reflecting strong community bonds, particularly at the household and local levels.

Although Thailand's GDP per capita ranked 81st globally, Anukool expressed confidence that the Thai economy will continue to improve and become more secure.