Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from Saturday

From March 29 to April 1, several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East will experience summer storms with gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the weak high-pressure system from China extending to upper Laos, upper Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changeable weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 19-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-41°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 37-40°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 38-41°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-39°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thunderstorms; minimum 27-28°C, maximum 35-39°C.