Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from Saturday

From March 29 to April 1, several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East will experience summer storms with gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to the weak high-pressure system from China extending to upper Laos, upper Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changeable weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.