Phayao national park shut indefinitely as hotspots increase

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Tuesday announced the closure of the Doi Phu Nang National Park in Phayao province indefinitely following an increasing number of hotspots from wildfires.
A total of 557 hotspots have been detected in the park area between October 1 and March 25, an increase of 38.9% from the same period the previous year when 401 spots were identified, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, DNP’s director-general, said.
He explained that the closure will allow nature to rehabilitate itself, while also preventing future wildfires in the area, which are mostly caused by villagers setting fire to the trees to hunt wild animals or harvest wild mushrooms.
Atthaphon said that during the closure, 97 park rangers and 180 fire prevention volunteers will patrol the park, while no tourists and villagers will be allowed in the park area.
The director-general warned that those caught trespassing in the park or setting fire to the trees could face up to 20 years imprisonment or up to 2 million baht fine under the National Park Act.
Furthermore, they will also face civil lawsuits with fines based on the value of the forest resources being destroyed, at a maximum of 120,000 baht per rai, he added.
The DNP reported that since October 1, it has pursued legal action against 21 individuals suspected of setting fire in national forests, with a total damaged area of over 2,772 rai.
The 740-square-kilometres Doi Phu Nang National Park spans across Dok Khamtai, Pong and Chiang Muan districts. The park’s rolling mountain ranges covered in lush forests are home to a variety of fauna such as soft-shelled turtles, monitor lizards and peacocks.