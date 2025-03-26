Phayao national park shut indefinitely as hotspots increase

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Tuesday announced the closure of the Doi Phu Nang National Park in Phayao province indefinitely following an increasing number of hotspots from wildfires.

A total of 557 hotspots have been detected in the park area between October 1 and March 25, an increase of 38.9% from the same period the previous year when 401 spots were identified, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, DNP’s director-general, said.

He explained that the closure will allow nature to rehabilitate itself, while also preventing future wildfires in the area, which are mostly caused by villagers setting fire to the trees to hunt wild animals or harvest wild mushrooms.

Atthaphon said that during the closure, 97 park rangers and 180 fire prevention volunteers will patrol the park, while no tourists and villagers will be allowed in the park area.