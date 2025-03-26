Thai woman spends 6 million baht to clone beloved French bulldog

A female French bulldog named Paphaeng, now five months old, is Thailand’s first cloned dog. Despite a slight difference in the left ear pattern, she appears healthy and cheerful.

Kancharat Sakdikonthanasiri, Paphaeng’s owner, revealed that the original Paphaeng had died from canine Cushing’s syndrome. She then contacted Supasek Sarachitti, a stem cell expert known for successfully cloning dogs.

Supasek agreed but set two conditions: Kancharat had to appoint someone to care for the cloned dog after her passing and be prepared for criticism about cloning being unnatural.