Wanted Singaporean man may have fled to Chiang Rai: police say

A Singaporean national suspected of murdering his Thai girlfriend at a condo in Bangkok may have fled to Chiang Rai, police said after finding the woman’s body.

A manhunt has been launched for Daniel Benjamin Goh Wei-En, 32, after Metropolitan Police found the body of his 30-year-old girlfriend, Phraophilas (surname withheld), in a condominium in Sukhumvit Soi 39 on Thursday.

Goh was reportedly seen leaving the condominium at 3.17pm on Tuesday (March 25) with luggage before driving away in black Mercedes. After running a licence plate check, police discovered that the vehicle was registered to a deceased person.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to a hotel in Bangkok’s Makkasan area, where they learned the suspect had switched to a bronze SUV, accoding to Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.