Bus passengers urged to travel before or after Songkran to get 10% discount

The Transport Company has urged Thais to consider travelling before or after the long Songkran holidays to receive a 10% discount on its bus services.

The company announced that the discount is a measure to alleviate congestion at bus terminals during the Songkran holidays.

Songkran Day, which falls on April 13, is considered Thailand’s traditional New Year. This year, the holidays run from Sunday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 16. Songkran sees Thais who work outside their home provinces returning home to celebrate, and then later returning to work.