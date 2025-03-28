Irrigation Dept gears up for summer storms in upper Thailand

The Royal Irrigation Department on Thursday ordered provincial offices to monitor the water situation in their areas closely and keep their equipment ready in case of flash flooding as Thailand braces for summer storms this weekend.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that from Saturday to Tuesday (March 29-April 1), several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East will experience summer storms with gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes.

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea by tomorrow (March 29), causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.