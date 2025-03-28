Earthquake in Myanmar felt in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department confirmed that an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon, approximately 392 kilometers from Pang Ma Pha in Mae Hong Son province.

At a press conference, an expert from the department warned that aftershocks could impact high-rise buildings in Bangkok, where soft soil may increase structural risks. While aftershocks remain difficult to predict, authorities can issue timely warnings, and seismic activity is expected to weaken over time.

The quake disrupted transportation in Bangkok. The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) suspended operations on the Sukhumvit Line, and Air Traffic Control issued a nationwide no-fly order for all airports in Thailand.

In response, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered the establishment of an earthquake incident command centre at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration office.

The quake also caused a 30-storey building under construction to collapse in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. The venue was found to be the new headquarters of the Office of the Auditor General.

The Emergency Medical Institute reported that 50 workers were trapped, while seven managed to escape. Rescue teams are on-site providing assistance as of publication.