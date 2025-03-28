Bangkok malls evacuated, closed after Myanmar earthquake

Among them, Siam Piwat confirmed that the company had successfully evacuated customers and shop operators from Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery and Siam Piwat Tower, with no injuries reported.
However, the company stated that these buildings were closed, and inspections were underway by experts to ensure safety.
“As there is a possibility of repeated tremors, the company has had to temporarily close Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery and Siam Piwat Tower,” the company said.
The company also thanked customers and shop operators for their cooperation, hoping that the Thai people can overcome this situation together.
Meanwhile, the IconSiam announced that customers and shop operators had been safely evacuated without injuries. Similar to the buildings operated by Siam Piwat, the shopping complex was closed for safety reasons, with inspections ongoing.
The operator also expressed hope that Thai people could overcome this situation together.
MBK Centre reported that the shopping complex had been temporarily closed due to the incident. The operator also wished for the safety of the people.