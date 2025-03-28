Chatuchak building collapse due to unstable structure: Bangkok dept

The department’s director, Suriyachai Rawiwan, explained that the building collapsed storey by storey due to an earthquake. Of the more than 100 victims, three people had died, he said.

He added that robots and drones, supported by the police, army, and foundations, had been deployed to search for victims due to the challenge posed by the building's vulnerable structure.

He stressed that officials would focus on rescuing victims through surveillance and by listening for sounds of knocking or calls for help.

If it is confirmed that no vital signs are detected, the next steps will be considered, he noted.