Chatuchak building collapse due to unstable structure: Bangkok dept

The department’s director, Suriyachai Rawiwan, explained that the building collapsed storey by storey due to an earthquake. Of the more than 100 victims, three people had died, he said.
He added that robots and drones, supported by the police, army, and foundations, had been deployed to search for victims due to the challenge posed by the building's vulnerable structure.
He stressed that officials would focus on rescuing victims through surveillance and by listening for sounds of knocking or calls for help.
If it is confirmed that no vital signs are detected, the next steps will be considered, he noted.
According to the Narenthorn Emergency Medical Services Centre, 68 people were injured in the incident, including five critical emergency patients, 19 urgent emergency patients, and 44 non-urgent emergency patients. Three of them had died.
They were taken to hospitals across Bangkok, including Veterans General Hospital (4), Vichaiyut Hospital (5), Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital (9), Paolo Hospital Chokchai 4 (20), Ladprao General Hospital (11), Petchavet Hospital (4), and Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital (15).
Meanwhile, Sutthipong Boonnithi, deputy auditor general of the State Audit Office, confirmed that the 8.2 magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar caused the building’s structure to collapse.
He said the construction was 30% completed. "Currently, I am at the worksite and inspecting the damage that has occurred," he added.
According to the State Audit Office, the 30-storey building, costing 2.13 billion baht, began construction in 2020. The construction was carried out by the ITD-CREC joint venture and supervised by the PKW joint venture.
The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, together with the State Audit Office, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to prevent and combat corruption issues.