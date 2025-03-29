Hot day with summer storms forecast for upper Thailand

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China extending to upper Vietnam, the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to beware of summer storms by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers to the lower South, the department said, adding that waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.

Additionally, from March 31 to April 2, an easterly wind surge will move across the East, the Gulf of Thailand, and the South towards the Andaman Sea. This will cause an increase in rainfall in the South, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, the department added.