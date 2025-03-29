Hot day with summer storms forecast for upper Thailand

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China extending to upper Vietnam, the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to beware of summer storms by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Meanwhile, the southwesterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers to the lower South, the department said, adding that waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
Additionally, from March 31 to April 2, an easterly wind surge will move across the East, the Gulf of Thailand, and the South towards the Andaman Sea. This will cause an increase in rainfall in the South, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers, gusts and hail mostly in Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 17-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers, gusts and hail mostly in Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 34-38°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers, gusts and winds mostly in Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 37-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satu; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 35-39°C.