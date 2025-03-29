Chinese company 49% stakeholder in contractor of collapsed building

A Chinese company holds 49% shares in a Thai company that is part of the joint venture responsible for constructing the 30-storey building of the State Audit Office (SAO) in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, Thansettakij newspaper reported on Saturday.

The under-construction building collapsed on Friday afternoon due to the impact of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 392 kilometres from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

As of 10pm on Friday, four workers were confirmed killed in the collapse, while nine were injured and 117 were still missing.

According to the SAO, construction of the 30-storey building being built at a cost of 2.13 billion baht began in 2020. The construction was carried out by the ITD-CREC joint venture and supervised by the PKW joint venture.

ITD-CREC consists of Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd.

Thansettakij reported that China Railway Number 10 Thailand was established on August 10, 2018 as a construction contractor for office buildings, residential buildings, railways, public roads, and underground railways, with a registered capital of 100 million baht.

The company’s largest shareholder is China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company, from China, which holds 490,000 shares, or 49% of its entire shares.

Under Thai law, 49% is the maximum stake foreign companies can hold in a Thai company.