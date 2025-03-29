Chiang Mai ranked the most polluted city in the world on Saturday

Chiang Mai registered an air quality index (AQI) of 188 on Saturday. The scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).

The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of 11.43am according to IQAir were:

1. Chiang Mai, Thailand – 188

2. Kathmandu, Nepal –176

3. Delhi, India – 161

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh – 158

5. Kuwait City, Kuwait – 155

6. Yangon, Myanmar – 150

7. Kolkata, India – 147

8. Manama, Bahrain – 144

9. Tashkent, Uzbekistan – 144

10. Doha, Qatar – 137

Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, was in 13th place with an AQI of 129 on Saturday.