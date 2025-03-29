Authorities rush to inspect quake damage to historical sites

The Department of Fine Arts stated on Saturday that its Archaeological Division had conducted surveys on historical sites in Bangkok and found no significant damage caused by the earthquake, which was centered in Myanmar on Friday afternoon.

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was reported at around 1:20 PM near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

The earthquake's tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, causing damage to buildings in several districts.

The department said that tall structures, such as the pagoda of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, also known as the Temple of Dawn, showed no signs of cracks or damage.

“As for the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho, which was reported on social media to have cracks, it was found that these were pre-existing cracks,” the department said, adding that it is currently investigating whether they have expanded.

For other temples, especially those under renovation, inspections are still ongoing, but no reports of serious damage have been received so far, the department added.