Authorities rush to inspect quake damage to historical sites

The Department of Fine Arts stated on Saturday that its Archaeological Division had conducted surveys on historical sites in Bangkok and found no significant damage caused by the earthquake, which was centered in Myanmar on Friday afternoon.
The 8.2-magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was reported at around 1:20 PM near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
The earthquake's tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, causing damage to buildings in several districts.
The department said that tall structures, such as the pagoda of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, also known as the Temple of Dawn, showed no signs of cracks or damage.
“As for the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho, which was reported on social media to have cracks, it was found that these were pre-existing cracks,” the department said, adding that it is currently investigating whether they have expanded.
For other temples, especially those under renovation, inspections are still ongoing, but no reports of serious damage have been received so far, the department added.
The department reported that some historical sites in the northern region, which is closer to the earthquake's epicenter in Myanmar, were found to have cracks in the walls or bases of ubosot (ordination halls), viharn (assembly halls), and stupas, such as at Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, Wat Hua Khwang, and Wat Lai Hin in Lampang province.
In Nan province, cracks were found at the viharn of Phra That Chae Haeng, the stupa at Wat Beng Sakat, and the Nan Museum building, but no cracks were found affecting the main structures. In Chiang Mai province, cracks were found on the columns of the Viharn Luang at Wat Chedi Luang, and officials are currently inspecting the site.
For important historical sites, such as Phra That Haripunchai in Lamphun and Phra That Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai, no damage has been reported, the department said, adding that it has emergency measures in place for reinforcing or restoring these structures if needed.
The department also noted that no significant damage was reported at historical sites in Ayutthaya and Sukhothai provinces, as well as at historical parks in the northeastern region.