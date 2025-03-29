PM orders committee to investigate the collapse of the SAO building

The Prime Minister told the press that the earthquake, which measured 7.7 in magnitude, caused no issues for most buildings, except for one. The government will set up a committee with experts to investigate what happened with that particular building, from construction to design. She emphasized the importance of understanding whether the building would have posed a risk had it been fully occupied, as there could have been thousands of people inside. While she has experience with building construction, she had never encountered a situation like this and insisted on investigating what went wrong.

Regarding the inspection of other buildings and procurement processes, the Prime Minister mentioned that the law already requires all buildings in Bangkok to be designed to withstand earthquakes to a certain degree. She noted that the earthquake had no significant impact on most buildings, except for some issues with elevators and building vibrations. Experts have confirmed that the buildings can withstand a certain level of seismic activity.

When asked which agency would be held responsible, the Prime Minister stated that the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is currently in charge of the investigation. A meeting was held earlier in the morning, and by the end of next week, the committee will convene again to provide a report on what happened. She reassured that, with experts involved, answers would be forthcoming.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took the Prime Minister on a tour of buildings under construction around Lumpini Park.