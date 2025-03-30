Indonesia earthquake unrelated to Myanmar quake, says TMD

This statement followed concerns among the public about whether the 4.1-magnitude earthquake in northern Sumatra at 5.08pm on Saturday would impact Thailand, particularly in terms of a tsunami.
The TMD’s Earth Observation Division clarified that the earthquake in Indonesia was not connected to the previous one that occurred in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Friday.
The division further confirmed that the quake would not trigger a tsunami.
The devastating waves triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Sumatra on December 26, 2004, wreaked havoc on Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi provinces.
Since then, Thailand has significantly improved its approach to disaster preparedness while continuing to support affected communities.