Vital signs detected in earthquake victims trapped in building debris

Meanwhile, the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) emphasised that dismantling or digging through the wreckage would pose a safety risk.

The institute's president, Thanes Weerasiri, said that dismantling the wreckage had proven difficult, highlighting that expert engineers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of both officials and victims.

Officials are still using light machinery to dismantle parts of the wreckage where vital signs have been detected, he explained, adding that heavy machinery could be used to dismantle areas where no vital signs were detected.

He said that officials would try to dig a hole to rescue survivors, acknowledging that although this method poses a risk, it is the fastest way to carry out the rescue.

Thanes added that the cracks seen extending through to the other side of the wall, exposing the steel frame, posed a risk of collapsing. He advised people in those buildings to evacuate and allow experts to inspect the structure.

The cracks, particularly at the corners where the walls are separating, suggest that the building’s structure has been compromised, he warned.

According to the Erawan Medical Emergency Centre at 6am on Sunday, the earthquake that affected several buildings in Bangkok resulted in 32 injuries, 17 fatalities, and 83 missing persons.

Of these, the collapsed State Audit Office building caused 18 injuries and 10 fatalities. One person died in hospital.