Vital signs detected in earthquake victims trapped in building debris

At least three vital signs of life of earthquake victims were detected in two areas of a collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said on Saturday.
The building, which was under construction, collapsed on Friday afternoon due to the impact of an earthquake centred in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Ruamkatanyu Foundation officer Ekkapun “Tide” Bunluerit said that the foundation, along with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, had deployed three teams to rescue victims trapped in three areas identified as A, B and C.
He mentioned that at least three vital signs were located in areas A and B, but the victims could not be rescued yet. Officials in area A attempted to dig four metres, but the team in area B instructed them to stop due to concerns that further digging could pose a risk to the officers' safety, he explained.
Ekkapun anticipates that three to four victims in area C are mostly located in the elevator shafts. He believes they are still alive, as some survivors were found in this area.
He admitted that the search became more challenging at night, despite lighting provided by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority. He assured that the search for survivors would continue and expressed hope for a miracle with the discovery of more survivors.
Meanwhile, the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) emphasised that dismantling or digging through the wreckage would pose a safety risk.
The institute's president, Thanes Weerasiri, said that dismantling the wreckage had proven difficult, highlighting that expert engineers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of both officials and victims.
Officials are still using light machinery to dismantle parts of the wreckage where vital signs have been detected, he explained, adding that heavy machinery could be used to dismantle areas where no vital signs were detected.
He said that officials would try to dig a hole to rescue survivors, acknowledging that although this method poses a risk, it is the fastest way to carry out the rescue.
Thanes added that the cracks seen extending through to the other side of the wall, exposing the steel frame, posed a risk of collapsing. He advised people in those buildings to evacuate and allow experts to inspect the structure.
The cracks, particularly at the corners where the walls are separating, suggest that the building’s structure has been compromised, he warned.
According to the Erawan Medical Emergency Centre at 6am on Sunday, the earthquake that affected several buildings in Bangkok resulted in 32 injuries, 17 fatalities, and 83 missing persons.
Of these, the collapsed State Audit Office building caused 18 injuries and 10 fatalities. One person died in hospital.