DVI centre opened for verifying building collapse victims

The Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital has opened a centre to carry out the disaster victim identification (DVI) process for victims of a building collapse following an earthquake on Friday.
The institute posted on its Facebook page that it is prepared to check the victims of the "collapsed building" at the new office of the State Audit Office (SAO) in Chatuchak district.
The building collapsed when an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon, with tremors felt in Bangkok. Experts said the Bangkok basin appeared to amplify the seismic waves, causing severe damage in the capital.
As of Friday morning, around 80 workers from the SAO building, which collapsed while under construction, were still listed as missing.
The institute urged the relatives of missing workers to come to the institute to have their DNA samples collected for the DVI process.
The victims were asked to present identification cards for the DNA sample collection.
The centre will be open from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm and is located on the third floor of the Institute of Forensic Medicine building.
The institute advised relatives to use public transport as there is limited car parking space within the hospital’s compound. If they drive, they are asked to park at the Siam Square site.