DVI centre opened for verifying building collapse victims

The Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital has opened a centre to carry out the disaster victim identification (DVI) process for victims of a building collapse following an earthquake on Friday.

The institute posted on its Facebook page that it is prepared to check the victims of the "collapsed building" at the new office of the State Audit Office (SAO) in Chatuchak district.

The building collapsed when an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon, with tremors felt in Bangkok. Experts said the Bangkok basin appeared to amplify the seismic waves, causing severe damage in the capital.