US military personnel join rescue operation in Bangkok

US military personnel from the US Indo-Pacific Command have been deployed to assist in rescue operations at the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, the US embassy announced on Sunday.
The embassy posted on its Facebook page that the deployment of US troops to support search operations was made because Thailand and the US are friends.
The embassy also stated that US Ambassador to Thailand, John F. Godec, visited the BMA Earthquake Incident Command Centre at the first BMA head office on Sunday to offer assistance to Thailand in managing the situation.
Godec was received by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who led him on an inspection of the centre’s operations.
During the visit, Godec was briefed on the situation in Bangkok following the 8.2-magnitude Myanmar earthquake, which was felt in the capital on Friday.
“Friends help friends. In moments like this, we all need to stand together,” the embassy quoted Godec as saying to Chadchart.
To reinforce this commitment, US military personnel are now working alongside Thai first responders at the Search and Rescue Operations Centre near the collapsed building in Chatuchak.
“The United States is here not just as a partner, but as a true friend. As soon as we heard Thailand needed support, our special forces mobilised. Humanitarian assistance experts are already on the ground—working side by side with Thai teams to save lives and provide critical support. And more help is on the way,” the embassy stated.