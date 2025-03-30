US military personnel join rescue operation in Bangkok

US military personnel from the US Indo-Pacific Command have been deployed to assist in rescue operations at the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, the US embassy announced on Sunday.

The embassy posted on its Facebook page that the deployment of US troops to support search operations was made because Thailand and the US are friends.

The embassy also stated that US Ambassador to Thailand, John F. Godec, visited the BMA Earthquake Incident Command Centre at the first BMA head office on Sunday to offer assistance to Thailand in managing the situation.