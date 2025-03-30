Probe into State Audit Office collapse to conclude in 7 Days: Anutin

Regarding rumours of men in black carrying documents and leaving the scene, Anutin said a committee had been set up to investigate the case, consisting of engineering experts.

He expects the committee to complete the investigation within seven days, adding that the building’s blueprint and contract are still held by the State Audit Office.

Anutin explained that the investigation is currently focused on the building's designer, supervisor, and contractor, all of which are part of a Thai-Chinese joint venture. He emphasised that those involved in the incident should take responsibility.

The investigation will also examine the construction process, he said, adding that the State Audit Office building should have been constructed to withstand earthquakes, in line with the law that has been in effect since 1997.

He believes the committee will be able to identify errors in the construction, noting that 95% of buildings in Thailand are still able to withstand strong earthquakes despite their magnitude.

The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in each province is responsible for inspecting buildings, he added.