Level of earthquake disaster management lowered as situation eases

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command lowered the level of large-scale disaster management from Level 3 to Level 2 on Sunday night, following an assessment that the situation in Myanmar had eased.

The downgrade means that authority for handling the disaster response is now transferred from the national command to provincial governors and the governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Following the change in disaster management level, Passakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), provided an update on the damage caused by Friday’s earthquake. He reported that 18 people had been killed, 34 injured, and 78 still listed as missing.