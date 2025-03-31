Level of earthquake disaster management lowered as situation eases

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command lowered the level of large-scale disaster management from Level 3 to Level 2 on Sunday night, following an assessment that the situation in Myanmar had eased.
The downgrade means that authority for handling the disaster response is now transferred from the national command to provincial governors and the governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Following the change in disaster management level, Passakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), provided an update on the damage caused by Friday’s earthquake. He reported that 18 people had been killed, 34 injured, and 78 still listed as missing.
Passakorn stated that the earthquake struck on Friday with its epicentre at latitude 21.682 and longitude 96.121 in Myanmar. The quake had a magnitude of 8.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was approximately 326 kilometres northwest of Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son.
The earthquake was felt across 63 provinces in Thailand, causing damage in 18 provinces: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chainat, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon.
In total, 591 houses, 66 temples, 92 hospitals, nine buildings, 58 schools, and 27 government offices across 412 villages in 275 tambons in 103 districts were reported damaged.
In Bangkok, 18 people have been confirmed dead, while 33 others in the capital and one person in Nonthaburi were injured. Additionally, 78 people remain missing following the collapse of a building under construction in the Chatuchak district.
Twelve temporary shelters have been set up in Bangkok to accommodate 1,415 victims.
Passakorn added that the Pathum Thani and Phrae provincial administrations, along with the BMA, have declared earthquake disaster zones to expedite assistance to affected residents.