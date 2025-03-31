Rajavithi Hospital suspends outpatient treatment until April 2

Rajavithi Hospital announced on Monday that it will suspend outpatient treatment from Monday to Wednesday after its main building sustained damage from tremors caused by Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar.
The hospital stated that its outpatient facility, the Thossaminthathiwat Building, had been damaged by the quake’s impact. The building’s structural integrity must be thoroughly inspected before it can be reopened for use. Outpatient services are expected to resume on Thursday.
Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, Director-General of Rajavithi Hospital, explained that after the earthquake caused damage on Friday, patients were evacuated and categorised into three groups based on the severity of their conditions:
Red Group: 63 patients in critical condition. One was transferred to Priest Hospital, while the remaining 62 are being treated in Rajavithi Hospital’s extended ICU.
Yellow Group: 291 patients in moderate condition.
Green Group: 53 patients in stable condition. They were transferred to:
Jinda added that the hospital discharged 22 inpatients on Friday and another 45 on Saturday.
The Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department of the Interior Ministry inspected the hospital’s three main buildings, with the following results:
The hospital has established a committee, including experts from various organisations such as the Engineering Institute of Thailand, to assess the necessary repairs before the building can be reopened.