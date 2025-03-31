Rajavithi Hospital suspends outpatient treatment until April 2

Rajavithi Hospital announced on Monday that it will suspend outpatient treatment from Monday to Wednesday after its main building sustained damage from tremors caused by Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar.

The hospital stated that its outpatient facility, the Thossaminthathiwat Building, had been damaged by the quake’s impact. The building’s structural integrity must be thoroughly inspected before it can be reopened for use. Outpatient services are expected to resume on Thursday.