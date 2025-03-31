Rajavithi Hospital suspends outpatient treatment until April 2

MONDAY, MARCH 31, 2025

Rajavithi Hospital suspends outpatient services until 2 April after earthquake damage. Structural checks are underway to ensure safety before reopening

Rajavithi Hospital announced on Monday that it will suspend outpatient treatment from Monday to Wednesday after its main building sustained damage from tremors caused by Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar.

The hospital stated that its outpatient facility, the Thossaminthathiwat Building, had been damaged by the quake’s impact. The building’s structural integrity must be thoroughly inspected before it can be reopened for use. Outpatient services are expected to resume on Thursday.

Evacuation and Patient Care Measures

Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, Director-General of Rajavithi Hospital, explained that after the earthquake caused damage on Friday, patients were evacuated and categorised into three groups based on the severity of their conditions:

Red Group: 63 patients in critical condition. One was transferred to Priest Hospital, while the remaining 62 are being treated in Rajavithi Hospital’s extended ICU.

Yellow Group: 291 patients in moderate condition.

  • 221 patients are being cared for at Rajavithi Hospital’s field hospital.
  • 70 patients were transferred to other Medical Services Department hospitals:
  • Rajavithi 2 Hospital (32 patients)
  • Central Chest Institute of Thailand (29 patients)
  • Priest Hospital (5 patients)
  • Neurological Institute of Thailand (2 patients)
  • National Cancer Institute (2 patients)

Green Group: 53 patients in stable condition. They were transferred to:

  • Priest Hospital (6 patients)
  • National Cancer Institute (2 patients)

Jinda added that the hospital discharged 22 inpatients on Friday and another 45 on Saturday.

Building Safety Inspections Underway

The Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department of the Interior Ministry inspected the hospital’s three main buildings, with the following results:

  • Sirindhorn Building: No damage detected; safe for use.
  • Chalerm Phrakiart Building: No structural damage; however, a crack was found in the hall of the new elevator, which will be closed for repairs.
  • Thossaminthathiwat Building: Cracks were found, necessitating further detailed inspections by specialists from the Council of Engineers.

The hospital has established a committee, including experts from various organisations such as the Engineering Institute of Thailand, to assess the necessary repairs before the building can be reopened.
 

