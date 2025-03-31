BMA orders continued rescue efforts despite 72-hour hope period passing

Ongoing Search in Key Areas of the Collapsed Building

Governor Chadchart revealed that rescue teams would focus on Zones B and C of the collapsed building, which are the elevator hall and fire exit stairway. Many survivors have reported running down the fire exit stairs in a desperate attempt to escape when the building collapsed.

Challenges Faced by Search and Rescue Teams

The search mission remains challenging, as officials must exercise extreme caution. Machines are used to scan the rubble before K9 police dogs are deployed to detect survivors. The rescue dogs face difficulty climbing the vast piles of debris, necessitating the use of cranes to lift them and their handlers in shifts of 20 minutes, with eight officials at a time.

Updates on Bangkok’s Recovery Post-Earthquake

In addition to updates on the rescue operation, Governor Chadchart provided information on the overall situation in Bangkok. He reported that the city had nearly returned to normal, with all roads reopened and electric railways fully operational. The Din Daeng gate of the first-stage expressway has also been reopened, and minor congestion remains where officials are clearing a collapsed crane in the Bang Sue district.

BMA’s Response to Building Damages

Governor Chadchart confirmed that the BMA had received over 13,000 complaints regarding potential building damages. The BMA is prioritising the most severe cases for inspection, while moderate to severe cases will be addressed later. So far, two buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, affecting around 2,000 tenants. While the BMA has offered shelter, only 172 tenants have sought assistance, with private organisations stepping in to provide accommodations.

Compensation for Earthquake Victims

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department is in the final stages of preparing compensation for the earthquake’s victims, Governor Chadchart concluded.

