BMA orders continued rescue efforts despite 72-hour hope period passing

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, on Monday, issued a directive to continue the search and rescue operation at the collapsed building in Chatuchak district, even though the initial 72-hour window, which is traditionally considered the best period for finding survivors, had passed.
Speaking at the BMA Earthquake Incident Command Centre, Governor Chadchart reassured the public that he had not lost hope of finding survivors under the rubble of the collapsed building at the State Audit Office in Chatuchak, despite the 72-hour mark passing at 1:20 pm.
The 30-storey building, which was under construction, was the only structure to collapse after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday at 1:20 pm.
“I have ordered the search mission to continue, as international experts believe there is still a chance of finding survivors,” Governor Chadchart stated. As of Monday morning, 72 workers at the construction site remained unaccounted for.
The governor referenced the Turkey earthquake, where survivors were found even after a week, underscoring the importance of continuing rescue efforts.
Ongoing Search in Key Areas of the Collapsed Building
Governor Chadchart revealed that rescue teams would focus on Zones B and C of the collapsed building, which are the elevator hall and fire exit stairway. Many survivors have reported running down the fire exit stairs in a desperate attempt to escape when the building collapsed.
The search mission remains challenging, as officials must exercise extreme caution. Machines are used to scan the rubble before K9 police dogs are deployed to detect survivors. The rescue dogs face difficulty climbing the vast piles of debris, necessitating the use of cranes to lift them and their handlers in shifts of 20 minutes, with eight officials at a time.
In addition to updates on the rescue operation, Governor Chadchart provided information on the overall situation in Bangkok. He reported that the city had nearly returned to normal, with all roads reopened and electric railways fully operational. The Din Daeng gate of the first-stage expressway has also been reopened, and minor congestion remains where officials are clearing a collapsed crane in the Bang Sue district.
Governor Chadchart confirmed that the BMA had received over 13,000 complaints regarding potential building damages. The BMA is prioritising the most severe cases for inspection, while moderate to severe cases will be addressed later. So far, two buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, affecting around 2,000 tenants. While the BMA has offered shelter, only 172 tenants have sought assistance, with private organisations stepping in to provide accommodations.
The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department is in the final stages of preparing compensation for the earthquake’s victims, Governor Chadchart concluded.