CBE and SMS to be introduced to tackle disasters, says Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn confirmed that CB is one of the ways to notify the public about disasters, and the government also has other platforms for disseminating information, such as Line, Facebook, and the Television Pool of Thailand.

She assured that CB would help notify mobile users quickly, whether for floods or storms. The phone will emit a sound, even if it is set to silent, to remind users of important notifications, she added.

Earlier in the meeting, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that it had received an SMS about Friday’s earthquake from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) at 1.36pm. In response, DDPM sent the first SMS to the public at 2.40pm.

However, Paetongtarn stated that SMS notifications should be sent within five minutes of an incident, noting that these messages should contain two to three sentences to allow people to evacuate buildings.

Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, Chairman of the NBTC, said that it had prepared a notification format, as mobile operators can send SMS messages with only 70 characters.

A representative from Advanced Info Services (AIS) stated that SMS messages had not been prepared during the incident on Friday. However, the company confirmed that it has a system in place to send notifications to 30 million numbers within an hour.

Meanwhile, a representative from True highlighted the importance of knowing the number of recipients, noting that it took about an hour to check the number of recipients in Bangkok and surrounding areas in order to meet DDPM’s order.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that sending SMS notifications is a proactive tool for warning people of events such as earthquakes, like the one that occurred this morning, and should clearly communicate that it is not an earthquake.