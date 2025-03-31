Engineers rush to repair damaged pillar at Government Complex

Initial assessments indicate that the main pillar on the second floor of the building, adjacent to the post office, has sustained chipping and cracking due to the earthquake that occurred last Friday.

Officials from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning removed the outer cement layer to inspect the internal structure of the pillar, explained Pairuch Laoprasert, the complex's construction supervisor.

He clarified that the chipping only affected the external plaster layer and did not compromise the structural integrity of the pillar, which is crucial to the building’s framework.

“If the structure were compromised, there would be cracks in multiple locations,” he said.